New Years Baby born at Mercy Medical Center

The first baby of the year born at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City was delivered just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Baby Greyson came a ahead of schedule, but, the first time parents are happy he came on New Years Day. Baby Greyson weighs seven pounds, seven ounces and is 21 inches long.

"Well, it was kind of unexpected. I mean, he wasn't due for another week but, we're happy and it's kind of fun to have this attention I guess." said Jenni Hansen, Mother of Greyson.

Hansen was in labor for nearly 12 hours.

Mercy Medical Center helped welcome the New Years baby with gifts.