New Years Baby born at Mercy Medical Center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Years Baby born at Mercy Medical Center

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The first baby of the year born at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City was delivered just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.   

Baby Greyson came a ahead of schedule, but, the first time parents are happy he came on New Years Day. Baby Greyson weighs seven pounds, seven ounces and is 21 inches long. 

"Well, it was kind of unexpected. I mean, he wasn't due for another week but, we're happy and it's kind of fun to have this attention I guess." said Jenni Hansen, Mother of Greyson. 

Hansen was in labor for nearly 12 hours.

Mercy Medical Center helped welcome the New Years baby with gifts. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.