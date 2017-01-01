Sioux City family asks for help finding little girl's lost teddy bear companion

A Sioux City girl is missing a part of her life that she would take everywhere with her. And now her family is asking for help finding it.



Three-year-old Ava blows kisses to a photo of a friend that went missing more than two weeks ago.



The friend is a two-year-old teddy bear.



"Her little bear had a heart scar, which she's had a couple heart surgeries and it had a G-Button, which was a feeding tube that she used to have to be tube fed all the way until this last past October when they took it out."



Ava, who is nonverbal would sign her bear as "Baby".



Its scar represented Ava's many heart surgeries, starting when she was two-weeks old.



And it was more like a friend than a stuffed animal that helped her during challenging times.



"It helps her because she takes it everywhere," said Priscilla Curi, Ava's mom. "She sleeps with it. Well, she did sleep with it. It's just her comfort. And it helps her."



Ava's family continues searching for the friend that went missing right before the holidays.



Now it's become their mission to find 'Baby'.



"It's very special for her and whenever she can't find it, she like wants to find it," said Aiyana, Ava's sister.



Ava was given a new bear for Christmas, but for her it just isn't the same.



So, they hold on to hope that they will receive a New Year's surprise and reconnect with her furry friend.



"Please help find Ava's bear," her siblings say.



Ava's family says the last time they had the bear was on December 16th when they went from Target to Walmart and noticed afterward that it was lost.



If you have any information on where the bear might be, you can contact Priscilla Curi at: (712) 259-6419