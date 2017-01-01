Light wintry mix possible tonight through Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Light wintry mix possible tonight through Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

2017 got off to a bit of a gloomy start as clouds hung overhead for most of the day.

Those clouds have started producing some light mixed precipitation and this will continue as we go through the evening and overnight.

Some patchy fog will be possible as well.

Monday will continue to see a light wintry mix possible.

This isn't a major system but with freezing drizzle there will likely be slick spots developing so take it slow if traveling.

After the precipitation ends Monday night through Tuesday winds will pick up out of the northwest as a push of Arctic air moves into the area.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the middle of the week with highs in the teens and lows near zero.

This is definitely cold air but nothing too unusual for January.

There are signs of some slightly warmer air returning back to the region by next weekend.

