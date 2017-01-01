Iowa rallies past Michigan in OT for first Big Ten win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Peter Jok scored 25 points, including a decisive 3 with 1:16 left in overtime, and Iowa rallied to beat Michigan 86-83 on Sunday for its fifth straight win over the Wolverines.

Freshman Jordan Bohannon added 17 points and six assists for the Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten), who overcame a monster game by Michigan's D.J. Wilson for their sixth win in seven games.

Derrick Walton Jr.'s breakaway layup with 21 seconds to go pulled Michigan (10-4, 0-1) within 84-83. But Jok hit two free throws after a hard foul, and Wilson clanked a 3 off the backboard that would've likely forced a second overtime.

Wilson set a career high with 28 points, and he added 14 rebounds and six assists. Duncan Robinson scored 15 off the bench for the Wolverines, who were just 12 of 35 from 3-point range.

Tyler Cook had 11 points with eight assists in his first start since November for Iowa.