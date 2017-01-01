Iowa hoping to stop Florida QB Appleby in Outback Bowl

Iowa is hoping it can stop Florida quarterback Austin Appleby in the Outback Bowl on Monday.

Iowa and Florida will mix it up in the Outback Bowl on Monday.

The Gator defense has been solid this year, giving up just 17 points a game. But, the offense hasn't been nearly as good.

The Gators have been held to less than 25 points in each of their last six games.



But it doesn't mean they can't be dangerous. Iowa is fairly familiar with Florida quarterback Austin Appleby, who played three seasons at Purdue before transferring to Florida.



Appleby as been completing passes at better than 60 percent with eight touchdowns in eight games. And as a whole, the Hawkeyes are aware there's plenty of SEC talent in the Gator offense.

"The running backs are very good and obviously we faced the quarterback when he was playing at Purdue, Appleby, so they have a very well coached team and I think that's going to be a big challenge for us to make sure that we're in the right spots," said Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

"I mean there's some big guys up front,' said junior linebacker Josey Jewell. "They've got a quarterback. They've got some other guys around the running back in the wide receiver position. They're all really athletic and we've got to be ready for everything."

The Outback Bowl kicks off Monday at noon.