4 Iowans Killed In Plane Crash

A small plane crashed on New Year's Eve in Southern Illinois.....killing all four people on board.

The single-engine plane went down in a wooded area near the small town of Vienna.

The Johnson County coroner says the victims all appear to be adults, two men and two women.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Piper PA28, and they say the plane crashed under unknown circumstances shortly before 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police say the victims are all from Iowa, their names have not been released.

Witnesses say the pilot was flying low before hearing the impact.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Board is investigating.