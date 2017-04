After a calm end to 2016 changes have begun with the new year.



Light wintry mix falls as we go through our Monday.



But that's only the first story.



Monday night and Tuesday winds pick up as a cold front moves through with sustained winds at 20-30 mph out of the northwest.



After that temperatures begin to nosedive.



Highs in the middle of the week will be in the teens with lows near zero.



This is cooler than we've seen recently but not unusual for January.