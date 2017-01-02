Healthbeat 4: How to stick with your New Year's resolution

Resolutions for a healthy lifestyle are made every year.

To succeed in 2017 Mercy Business Health Service's Wellness Specialist Natalie Olorundami Hughes says when making your goals try using the acronym SMART.

S - stands for specific.

M - stands for measurable.

A - stands for attainable

R - for realistic.

T - for timely.

"If you set a goal to that acronym it's going to set you up for more success," said Mercy Business Health Service's Wellness Specialist Natalie Olorundami Hughes, "because you are actually setting something specific, you are setting a time line you're really thinking about if this is something you can actually do."

Olorundami Hughes says when building a healthy lifestyle goal stick to the basics for your workout.

"Biking, walking on the treadmill, getting on an elliptical machine," said Olorundami Hughes, "You can start at a couple minutes and work your way up. And when you thinking of getting in shape some of those basic strength exercises: squats, lunges, all the simple moves that are functional as well and we'll use in our daily lives are some of the best exercises you can do."

Also, don't forget about the nutritional aspect.

"Think simple," said Olorundami Hughes, "The fruits, vegetables, lean meats; stuff we usually eat anyway but we might cook it a way that we should or not eat it as often as you should."

All of these put together can set you on the right path to a healthier 2017.

