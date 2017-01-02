Icy roads to start the workweek

*Freezing Rain Advisory for parts of eastern Siouxland through Monday afternoon*

*Winter Weather Advisory for central & eastern Siouxland through Monday afternoon*

After a gloomy New Year's Day around Siouxland, our focus to start the first full week of January 2017 will be on wintry precipitation. An Arctic cold front is on the move and out ahead of it, a wintry mix will be possible through much of the day. Many of us will be dealing with mainly freezing drizzle or just drizzle as temps begin to climb above freezing but a few flakes could mix in across northern Siouxland. Only minor ice accumulations are expected through this afternoon, with most of us picking up .10" or less. The cold front will be pushing through later on this evening and as it moves out, so will the moisture. Conditions will begin to dry out overnight as the winds increase behind the frontal passage with gust possibly near 40 mph out of the NW. Lows will begin to tumble as well with temps falling into the upper teens with wind chills below 0.

Highs will rebound into the lower 20s tomorrow with wind chills staying near 0 or below throughout much of the viewing area. Again winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-30 mph. Highs will drop even further throughout our workweek with temps expected to stay in the teens through Thursday. Highs will begin to moderate through the weekend with temps back above freezing to start next week. High pressure will remain in control through the week keeping us pleasant and precipitation free right into this weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer