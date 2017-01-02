Hawkeye Fans React to Bowl Game Appearance

Hawkeye Fans in Sioux City gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings to watch the Outback Bowl.

Fans huddled together to watch their favorite team take on the Florida Gators in Tampa, Florida.

With the New Years holiday being observed today, those who typically work had the day to enjoy the biggest game of the year for hawks fans.

"Just the opportunity that we have, that we're actually here. We're huge Hawkeye fans so, just the fact that we made this bowl game we're happy," said Emily Brown.

Fans took full advantage of the New Year holiday to watch their team.

"Well, we both just had the day off so we're like might as well just come to the Iowa game and watch it," said Katie Clark

Fans enjoyed food and drinks as they celebrated their team making it to the Outback Bowl.