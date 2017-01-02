South Sioux City YMCA helps make resolutions a reality

A new year means it's time to start your resolutions.

The YMCA in South Sioux City is helping those who hope to get healthier in the new year achieve their goals.

"It makes me fell comfortable here. It's more like a community, like a family," said Casey Harker

"When you come in here you're in a good mood. It's not like other gyms where people kind of give you dirty looks and judge you. It's a really good environment."

Those who are hoping to reach their fitness goals this year feel at home at the YMCA.

Members are hoping this year will bring new gains.

"You ask people 'What's your New Years Resolution?' 'I just want to be healthier, I want to be there for my kids, I want to be there for my grand-kids," said Dylan Kramer, YMCA Group Fitness Coordinator."You can see it's this culture of change."

The YMCA wants those who typically work out and those who are just starting, to ALL reach their goals.