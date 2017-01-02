South Sioux City YMCA helps make resolutions a reality - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City YMCA helps make resolutions a reality

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A new year means it's time to start your resolutions.

The YMCA in South Sioux City is helping those who hope to get healthier in the new year achieve their goals. 

"It makes me fell comfortable here. It's more like a community, like a family," said Casey Harker 

"When you come in here you're in a good mood. It's not like other gyms where people kind of give you dirty looks and judge you. It's a really good environment."

Those who are hoping to reach their fitness goals this year feel at home at the YMCA. 

Members are hoping this year will bring new gains. 

"You ask people 'What's your New Years Resolution?' 'I just want to be healthier, I want to be there for my kids, I want to be there for my grand-kids," said Dylan Kramer, YMCA Group Fitness Coordinator."You can see it's this culture of change." 

The YMCA wants those who typically work out and those who are just starting, to ALL reach their goals. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.