Fire in Anthon, IA destroys shed early Monday morning

Fire crews were called to a fire in Anthon, Iowa early Monday morning.

Around five Monday morning a fire broke out near 230th Street and Michigan Avenue in Anthon.

The shed was filled with several tractors.

Woodbury Emergency Services, Correctionville Fire Department and Danbury Fire Department were on scene to assist Anthon Fire Department.

"All we know right now is it's just a shed fire, few tractors inside, and under investigation." said Assistant Fire Chief Todd Klaschen.

No one was inside the shed at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.