Fog and drizzle this evening before front brings gusty winds and colder air

It was a bit of a mess in Siouxland Monday as freezing drizzle created slick roadways especially in the morning hours.



Fog built through the area in the afternoon as well.



Some patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible for the evening hours with fog sticking around until the cold front moves through.



After this winds will begin to pick up with gusts up to 40 mph out of the northwest possible.



These winds will stay with us through the day Tuesday.



Our highs will be early with temperatures dropping through the afternoon.



By Tuesday night we fall to near zero with wind chills between -10 and -20 possible.



This will be the case for the next few days as well with lighter winds.



Highs will be in the teens during this period.



We look to warm up a little by the weekend but remain a little below average with dry weather through the period.