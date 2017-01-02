UPDATE: Names released of victims from Iowa killed in Illinois p - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Names released of victims from Iowa killed in Illinois plane crash

The Johnson County, Illinois coroner has identified the 4 victims from Iowa who died in a small plane crash on December 31st.

They are 34-year-old Curt Terpstra, 35 year-old Jordan Linder, 26-year-old Jasmine Linder, and 37-year-old Krista Green. 

Authorities began removing the wreckage Monday of a small plane that crashed in Vienna, Illinois.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and a recovery crew with AMF Aviation out of Clarksville, Tennessee, collected what's left of the Piper PA-28.

Now that the plane has been recovered, investigators will take it to Nashville to examine it. 

The lead investigator says crews are researching the weather at the time of the crash, the pilot, the plane itself, and witness interviews.

The NTSB says it believes the plane was traveling from Iowa to Nashville.

The plane is registered to an owner in Pella, Iowa.

Investigators say the plane was carrying two men and two women. 

The sheriffs department says it could be another day or two before the autopsies are released.

