Donation will help provide protective vest for K-9 dog

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's department's newest police dog will soon have his own protective vest thanks to a roughly $2,000 donation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Dan and Teresa Kalianov decided to donate after they heard about a case last summer when the K-9 Jarvis and his handler, Deputy Chad Chase, were chasing someone who had a gun.

The Kalianovs heard about the problem because Chase's wife is their financial adviser.

Teresa Kalianov says she and her husband want Jarvis to have the kind of protection police officers have.

The couple is related to Sheriff's Capt. Rick Abben, who worked with the department's first K-9.

Jarvis' vest has been ordered through a nonprofit called Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

It should be ready in about two months.