Severe weather sweeps through the Southeast

A system that moved to our south produced severe weather in the southeast Monday.



Storms producing strong winds and hail impacted the Gulf Coast causing damage in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.



In Mississippi trees were uprooted and homes were damaged due to a possible tornado near Mt. Olive.



Power outages were common across the region.



Heavy rains also caused flooding on some roadways.



Severe weather is expected to carry on to the east across Georgia and Florida Monday night.