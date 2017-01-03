With majorities in the House and the Senate, Republicans are planning some sweeping changes

The new Congress gets to work today in Washington, with Republicans controlling both the House and Senate. "Your taxes are coming down, regulations are coming off, we're going to get rid of Obamacare," said President-Elect Donald Trump, (R).

Republican leaders headed back to Capitol Hill today still have no plan for how to replace it. "He is going to replace it with something great and wonderful and that is the extent of his plan." Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D) Pennsylvania.

President Obama heads to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a strategy session on how to keep the Affordable Care Act.

Any change to the nation's health insurance program could take years. "The Republicans are actually torn as to how late, how long to delay their repeal," said Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg Politics.

The new congress may also investigate Russian hacking to influence the presidential election. "It is clear that Russia has attacked the United States of America," said Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona.

"It's important to have outside, bipartisan experts to look at this," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D) California.

President-elect Trump promises to reveal new information this week.

As his incoming Press Secretary questions whether expelling 35 Russian diplomats was overkill. "To go to this magnitude -- suggest that it is -- or at least raises the question of whether the actions are more political than they are diplomatic," said Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Late Monday, House Republicans voted to give themselves oversight of the ethics office that investigates misconduct.

The concern is politicians - not independent investigators - would control what if any information goes public.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.