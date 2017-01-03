Paul Ryan expected to be re-elected as House speaker Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Paul Ryan expected to be re-elected as House speaker Tuesday

Paul Ryan is expected to be easily re-elected Tuesday as Speaker of the House.

Ryan was re-elected by the house republican conference in November to serve a second term.

On Tuesday, he will need a simple majority of all house members to officially win his first full two-year term as speaker.

The Wisconsin republican was elected to house speaker in 2015 after then-speaker John Boehner abruptly resigned.

In his first tumultuous year, he clashed with both conservatives on the right and then-republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

But Trump's 2016 election win helped unite the Republican party.

The vote is scheduled to take place when Congress returns to office Tuesday.

Democratic California representative Nancy Pelosi is also expected to hold onto her job as house minority leader.

In November, Pelosi defeated Ohio Democratic representative Tim Ryan to remain the top elected democrat in the house during a closed-door meeting.

