Twin brothers born in two separate years but only minutes apart

A couple in Arizona rang in the New Year with the birth of their twin sons.



The boys were born in two different years but only minutes apart.



The first baby of the New Year at Banner Thunderbird is Everett Jackson Shay.



Brandon Shay, Holly Shay speaking together said, "And so we are thrilled we get to tell this story to family and you guys too we are fortunate you guys are able to do that ."



Everett is not only the first baby of the New Year, his twin brother Sawyer was the last one of 2016.

Brandon Shay, twins' father said, "So 11:51 Sawyer joined us."

Brandon Shay, twins' father said, "Everett was a little bit more stubborn and so Everett wasn't born until 12:01 ."

The Glendale family says they got to the hospital Saturday and as the clocked kept ticking, they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world.

Brandon Shay, twins' father said, "As it was happening we were like oh, we had a little foreshadowing this could happen and it did."

The twins were born at 37-weeks. Sawyer, the bigger guy at 5 pounds, five-ounces and his twin brother Everett at four-pounds eight-ounces.

Holly Shay, twins' mother said, "Really we were fortunate to be able to carry as long as I did and no NICU time."

The boys have two sisters ages 13 and four that are waiting for them at home.

The bond and this story this pair will forever share is like no other.

Brandon Shay, twins' father said, "They are gonna be amazing, they already are, they've already left their a mark on this world ."