Days turn sharply colder today through Thursday

The system that brought the icy conditions to Siouxland yesterday has moved east and with that, an Arctic cold front as well. Conditions are much colder this morning due to the front compared to what they were yesterday and will not be rising too much as we progress throughout our day. Highs will be topping out near 20° under a mix of clouds and sun. Wind chills will be staying near 0° and below for much of our day as well due to blustery NW winds. Gusts could occasionally rise over 40 mph. Lows will take a tumble tonight and bottom out near 0° with winds chills as potentially as low as 20 below.

Temperatures will continue their plummet into our day on Thursday with highs remaining in the mid to lower teens under partly cloudy skies. SW flow takes back over to closeout the workweek with highs rebounding back above that 20 degree mark which is still below average. Our precipitation chances stay minimal through the weekend beside a slight chance of snow Wednesday night as a system skirts by to our south. Besides that we stay dry heading into next week with high temperatures rising back above freezing Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer