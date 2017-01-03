Healthbeat 4: Avoid injury when shoveling snow

It's a chore that comes with winter -- shoveling snow.

Depending on the type of snow, wet and heavy or light and fluffy scooping snow can be taxing on your body.

Unity Point Health - St. Luke's Physical Therapists says before shoveling, it's best to stretch and warm up your body.

"Something like a reach for the sky; where you grab the top of your hand, reach both of your arms straight up go side-to-side ," said Eric Nieuwenhuis, "Doing some simple backward bends to reverse the forward bending that we do when we scoop snow."

It's also important when shovel to limit the amount of twisting or rotating your body.

"When we are scooping snow, depending on the shovel we have, is to scoop down and twist and rotate,"said Nieuwenhuis, "So you are scooping, you're bent forward and then you rotate. You want to try to limit that the best you can. Ideally the more pushing of the snow is best and better on your back."

Nieuwenhuis recommends using a sleigh shovel to lessen the strain on the back.

"It's quite a bit wider and it's bigger, keeps you upright and you do all your shoveling from pushing and pulling. You do very little forward bending, you don't do any twisting at all," said Nieuwenhuis.

Also, having a wider stance when shoveling can also reduces your risk for injury.

If you use a more narrow stance that can put even more tension on your lower back.

