2016 temperatures were above average but so far 2017 is below

It's been a frigid start to 2017 so far, but much of 2016 was much above average. There were 216 days that were above average throughout last year with only 28 days sitting at average temperatures. That leaves 122 days in 2016 that were below average. You may wonder why 2016 was above average but it all depends on what the long range climate "forecast models" are doing. This is just like how we use different forecasting computer models and other methods to forecast for our next 7 days. These climate models help us as forecasters look at a larger and longer scale patterns which can show how temperatures and precipitation may behave throughout the year. So far to start 2017 temperatures have been cold and it looks like we will be staying below average through a good chunk of January.