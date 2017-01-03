The DAKOTA Farm Show kicks-off Wednesday with equipment, service - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The DAKOTA Farm Show kicks-off Wednesday with equipment, services and seminars

Posted:
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The DAKOTA Farm Show is January 4-6 in Vermillion, South Dakota. 

Nearly 300 exhibitors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services will be inside the USD DakotaDome. 

The free event is held from 9 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday and 9 am to 4 pm on Friday. 

See a list of daily events schedule here: http://dakotafarmshow.com/about/

