The DAKOTA Farm Show kicks-off Wednesday with equipment, services and seminars

The DAKOTA Farm Show is January 4-6 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Nearly 300 exhibitors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services will be inside the USD DakotaDome.

The free event is held from 9 am to 5 pm Wednesday and Thursday and 9 am to 4 pm on Friday.



See a list of daily events schedule here: http://dakotafarmshow.com/about/