House Republicans drop plan to gut Office of Congressional Ethics after swift backlash

House Republicans have reversed a decision that would have weakened the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

Lawmakers voted on the plan that would have effectively gutted the office's powers in a closed-door meeting Monday night.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is in charge of investigating ethics accusations against lawmakers.

President-elect Donald Trump later tweeted criticism of the timing of the GOP'S actions, saying "... do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it...may be, their number one act and priority."

GOP leaders, also facing a backlash from voters, later held an emergency meeting and discarded the plan.

