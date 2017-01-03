House Republicans drop plan to gut Office of Congressional Ethic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

House Republicans drop plan to gut Office of Congressional Ethics after swift backlash

Posted:
(NBC News) -

House Republicans have reversed a decision that would have weakened the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

Lawmakers voted on the plan that would have effectively gutted the office's powers in a closed-door meeting Monday night.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is in charge of investigating ethics accusations against lawmakers.

President-elect Donald Trump later tweeted criticism of the timing of the GOP'S actions, saying "... do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it...may be, their number one act and priority."

GOP leaders, also facing a backlash from voters, later held an emergency meeting and discarded the plan.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2hOzsDz

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.