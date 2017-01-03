Sioux City man sentenced 12 years for Hard Rock shooting

Jaret Schnee pleaded guilty to Going Armed With Intent, Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon, and Domestic Abuse Assault.



He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.



As part of the Plea Agreement, six other charges were dropped.



According to court documents, on October 4th Schnee went to the casino parking lot to confront his fiance, just two days after police say he assaulted her at their home.



It was there he pointed a gun at her and a co-worker, before firing a shot into the air and threatening them.



When the pair attempted to go into the casino, Schnee ran after them.



According to court documents, when Schnee was confronted by security guards, police say he pointed the gun at them, with forty-one year old Anthony Henderson being shot in the leg.



Schnee would flee the scene before being arrested six hours later.



Henderson was treated and released at a local hospital.



