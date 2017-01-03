A return to the cold for Siouxland

We saw a big change in our weather arrive today as afternoon temperatures dipped into the teens today and wind chills mostly stayed below zero because of winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

The wind will settle some tonight as it will continue to get colder with lows hovering around zero degrees.

This cold will be sticking around for the next four days with lows during that time going down to around zero and highs mostly getting into the teens.

The only chance of light snow during that time would be mainly in southwestern Siouxland from late Wednesday into Wednesday night but only a dusting is expected at this point.

Warming will start returning by Sunday when highs should get back into the 20s.

That warming trend will continue early next week with highs in the 30s expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday does give us a slight chance of seeing a light mix.