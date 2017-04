A Winnebago, Nebraska man involved in a house explosion last month has died.

Eighty-eight-year old Tony Pycha died on Friday at a Omaha hospital.

Authorities in Thurston County say they believe the explosion was caused by a propane heater that malfunctioned.

The blast destroyed the house.

Pycha was alone in the home when the explosion happened.

He was rescued from the rubble and flown to a burn unit in Omaha.