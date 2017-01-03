ANIMAL RESCUE UPDATE: Puppy found at South Dakota rest area doesn't pull through

A sad update for a dog rescue story in Siouxland.

Eve the puppy was a found at a rest area near Vermillion, South Dakota on Christmas Eve.

Someone dumped her there with a bag of her belongings.

She was taken in by Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.

They are trying to figure out who left Eve behind.

Eve died on New Years Eve after getting 24-hour care at Siouxland Animal Hospital.

Noah's Hope said, "There are so many unanswered questions, we know she was loved, safe and warm for the last seven days."

They are hoping the surveillance video from the rest area will be released to get the answers they are looking for.