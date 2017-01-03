Norfolk Fire and Rescue trains for icy water rescues

Norfolk Fire and Rescue trained for life-and-death situations in single digit weather on Tuesday.

First responders have a new tool this year to help them reach those in need of help, faster.

"This lets us get the sled close to the hole that the victim has fallen into. Hopefully they're able to grab onto that and pull themselves out with our assistance," said Captain Landon Grothe, Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The sled is changing the way they rescue people.

Before the sled, they had to get into the water with the victim.

The new equipment allows them to stay out of the water.

That makes the rescue go faster and more smoothly.

"Speed is the main thing dealing with any situation because as soon as somebody goes in the ice, into the water, they're going to become hypothermic. As that goes on and on it may become a recovery, rather than a rescue situation. So, knowing your equipment, being able to deploy it rapidly, and get to the victim as soon as you can is the key to success" said Grothe.

That success, includes keeping one rescuer on shore to bring everyone back on land.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says it's important for people on the ice to go in pairs and only go out when the ice is safe.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue typically trains for ice rescues in the spring.

That's because people are more likely to fall into the ice once temperatures start going up.

