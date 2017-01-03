Second influenza death confirmed in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Second influenza death confirmed in Iowa

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed a second death in the state from influenza.

Health officials confirmed the influenza-related death of a 81-year-old central Iowa man.

They say the victim also had underlying health conditions.

Officials have indicated all four of the flu viruses covered by the 2016-2017 vaccine are circulating the state. 
 

