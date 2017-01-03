Second influenza death confirmed in Iowa

A hotline has been set up for Iowans who want to report foodborne illnesses

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed a second death in the state from influenza.

Health officials confirmed the influenza-related death of a 81-year-old central Iowa man.

They say the victim also had underlying health conditions.

Officials have indicated all four of the flu viruses covered by the 2016-2017 vaccine are circulating the state.

