Boost for Native American businesses in Nebraska

USDA Rural Development State Director Maxine Moul has announced that Nebraska is seeking project proposals for the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Program to support Native American rural businesses. RBDG funds may be used for targeted technical assistance, training and training facilities including commercial kitchens, to conduct economic development planning and for the establishment of revolving loan funds.



"The many uses of RBDG funds and their ability to reach a large number of potential and existing entrepreneurs offer significant opportunities to support the development of small private business enterprises in rural Nebraska," said Moul.



"Our investments through the RBDG program will help to create jobs and business opportunities in Nebraska's Native American communities. Last year in Nebraska we awarded five projects for $736,109. It is estimated those five projects could help to create up to 84 jobs and support an additional 39 jobs for Nebraska's Native American residents. These grants will strengthen the economic fabric of rural Nebraska by providing capital investment to support small and emerging businesses and entrepreneurs," said Moul.



Eligible applicants include towns, communities, state agencies, non-profit corporations, Federally-recognized Tribes, and institutions of higher learning. For example, through the use of the RBDG program, First Ponca Financial (FPF) in Grand Island, NE received funding to increase economic opportunities in Native American communities by providing Technical Assistance and the establishment of a Revolving Loan Fund. FPF has been awarded more than $450,000 through four awards.



"First Ponca Financial, with the support of the RBDG, was able to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges of owning a small business in rural Nebraska," said Pete Upton, FPF Executive Director. "Being able to provide technical assistance is critical to the long term success of businesses in rural Nebraska. One of the easiest things to do is make a loan to open a business, but being able to sustain growth and maneuver through challenges is what makes a business a success."



Project proposals submitted for review for Native American earmarked funds are due by close of business, 4:30 pm CT, Friday, February 3, 2016. All project proposals are to be sent to Brant Richardson at brant.richardson@ne.usda.gov .

To discuss applicant and project eligibility or to request a project proposal form please contact one of the following Business Programs Specialists.

· Brant Richardson, brant.richardson@ne.usda.gov or (402) 437-5568

· Deborah Drbal, deborah.drbal@ne.usda.gov or (402) 437-5558