Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux City

January is Radon Awareness Month.  Radon kits for home testing can be purchased at the Siouxland District Health department (712-279-6119) for $7, but there is a cheaper option during National Radon Action Month.

Mercy Medical Center is again partnering with Siouxland District Health to sponsor radon test kits, and they are making it easier for people to get access to those kits.

"Mercy understands that radon is very dangerous, and it's very silent. So instead of being $7, the first 200 kits sold in January will only be a dollar," said Shannon Patton, a Community Health Education Coordinator with Mercy Medical Center.

