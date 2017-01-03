Three Woodbury County Supervisors sworn in; get to work on county budget

Last year, the five-member Woodbury County Board of Supervisors boasted 58-years of combined county experience. Three new members means the board's combined experience is down to just four-years.

Newcomer Rocky DeWitt made it through a seven-candidate GOP primary, and had to be nominated at the county convention to make it to his swearing-in ceremony, Tuesday afternoon.

DeWitt says the board has to "hit the ground running" to try and lower property tax rates for the third year in a row. That's something new board chair Matthew Ung says is a top priority. "I think we're going to find some tax relief," said Rocky DeWitt, Woodbury County Supervisor. "I think we can look forward to CF Industries, and Seaboard, revenues coming in. So, it's going to be a really exciting year to see what we've done, and where we're going in the next year."

Democrat Marty Pottebaum defeated incumbent Mark Monson, who ran an independent campaign for his seat on the county board. Pottebaum, who's a former police officer, will focus on jail overcrowding. But, he'll also advocate for mental health issues because, he says, some inmates have issues related to their mental health. "That's not where they belong," said Marty Pottebaum, Woodbury County Supervisor. "Dave will tell you that 40-percent of his population are there because of mental health issues. They don't need incarceration, they need help."

Republican Keith Radig has public service experience, as well. He's served seven years on the Sioux City City Council. Radig hopes he can help improve the relationship between city councils, and the county board, to benefit everyone. "It's a great benefit to have that past with the city council," said Keith Radig, Woodbury County Supervisor. "I think that creates a future for the county board working with the city council... and not just of Sioux City. But, of Sergeant Bluff, and Moville, and others out in the county."

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the supervisors elected Matthew Ung as their chairman. Outgoing chairman Jeremy Taylor did not seek another term as chairman. Taylor was elected as the board's vice chair, Tuesday afternoon.