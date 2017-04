South Sioux City residents met Monday night with experts and city officials over the odor issue from Big Ox Energy.

The city released the expenses report over the odor in South Sioux City, were over $228,000 was spent for the month of December alone.

According to the report, costs averaged $8,250 per day between December 1 and December 29.

Payments for lodging for displaced residents was close to $49,000 for the month.

Since payments began on November 5, over $427,000 has been spent.

That's over $7,700 a day during the 55-day period.