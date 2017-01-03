Update: Firefighters battle intense blaze at Tyson Foods plant in Storm Lake, IA

Update:

A fire that broke out at the Tyson Fresh Meats Plant in Storm Lake, Iowa caused an evacuation at the plant, according to Storm Lake Fire Department

The department responded to the location at 1009 Richland Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Tyson staff directed firefighters to the rendering area at the east end of the plant where they found a fire burning above one of the cookers.

According to Storm Lake Fire Department, the fire also appeared to have spread through exhaust vents.

All the flames were extinguished and the scene stabilized within 30 minutes of their arrival.

The roof and other areas of the plant were also checked to insure that the fire did not spread further through the exhaust duct work.

Firefighters remained on scene to monitor flare ups and to ventilate the facility.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical failure in the cooker causing it to overheat and ignite its contents.

Damage is expected to exceed $6,000.00.

The fire department was on scene for approximately two hours and was assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department, Buena Vista County EMS and Tyson staff.

No injuries were reported.

According to plant manager, Rick Retzlaff, Tyson Fresh Meats Plant is operating as normal.

