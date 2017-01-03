SportsFource Extra basketball highlights & scores - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Abby Wisecup scores during Sgt. Bluff-Luton's 77-69 win at Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Abby Wisecup scores during Sgt. Bluff-Luton's 77-69 win at Dakota Valley on Tuesday.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
PAC/L-M 68 Clarion-Goldfield 63 F  
Gehlen Catholic 81 Akron-Westfield 58 F  
Harris-Lake Park 70 CC-Everly 62 F  
Sheldon 63 Central Lyon 47 F  
Ponca 55 Crofton 40 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 69 Dakota Valley 62 F  
Southeast Valley 64 East Sac County 55 F  
Spalding Academy 57 Elgin/Pope John 53 F  
Western Christian 71 Estherville LC 48 F  
South O'Brien 61 H-M-S 29 F  
Audubon 65 Logan-Magnolia 60 F  
Oakland-Craig 64 Madison 25 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 73 MMC/RU 38 F  
Alta-Aurelia 53 MV-AO 43 F  
Winnebago 86 Norfolk Catholic 62 F  
Wayne 55 O'Neill 53 F  
So. Central Calhoun 60 OA-BCIG 47 F  
Boyden-Hull 71 Rock Valley 62 F/OT  
MOC-FV 79 Sibley-Ocheyedan 75 F  
West Lyon 88 Sioux Center 74 F  
Spirit Lake 69 Spencer 38 F  
Battle Creek 66 Stanton 35 F  
Le Mars 65 Storm Lake 53 F  
Bishop Heelan 67 Unity Christian 53 F  
Elkhorn Valley 46 Wausa 32 F  
Lawton-Bronson 68 West Sioux 55 F  
Hinton 58 Westwood 19 F  
SL St. Mary's 69 Woodbury Central 64 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elgin/Pope John 51 Spalding Academy 44 F  
PAC/L-M 97 Clarion-Goldfield 16 F  
Pierce 44 Aquinas Catholic 41 F  
East Sac County 47 Southeast Valley 22 F  
BR/LD 78 Cedar Bluffs 14 F  
Stanton 44 Battle Creek 36 F  
Rock Valley 64 Boyden-Hull 33 F  
Harris-Lake Park 50 CC-Everly 40 F  
Boyer Valley 53 Charter Oak-Ute 47 F  
Bloomfield 51 Creighton 30 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 77 Dakota Valley 69 F  
Shenandoah 43 Denison-Schleswig 27 F  
Western Christian 61 Estherville LC 33 F  
Akron-Westfield 68 Gehlen Catholic 41 F  
Westwood 65 Hinton 22 F  
West Sioux 57 Lawton-Bronson 56 F  
Wayne 64 Lutheran N'east 37 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 53 MMC/RU 40 F  
Alta-Aurelia 53 MV-AO 20 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 55 OA-BCIG 51 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 32 Plainview 23 F  
Crofton 57 Ponca 54 F  
Homer 45 Randolph 32 F  
South Sioux City 67 S.C. West 34 F  
Boyd County 67 Santee 52 F  
Central Lyon 34 Sheldon 22 F  
M-OC-FV 55 Sibley-Ocheyedan 42 F  
H-M-S 38 South O'Brien 22 F  
Spirit Lake 64 Spencer 47 F  
Le Mars 48 Storm Lake 29 F  
Bishop Heelan 54 Unity Christian 44 F  
Elkhorn Valley 54 Wausa 41 F  
Sioux Center 53 West Lyon 45 F  
Fort Calhoun 57 West Pt-Beemer 43 F  
Norfolk Catholic 45 Winnebago 40 F  
Walthill 65 Winside 40 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 58 Penn State 71 F 

