Driver dies after crash near O'Neill, Nebraska

Authorities say a driver died after her pickup crashed on an icy highway in northern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday, about two miles southeast of O'Neill.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Kami Sholes of Inman was westbound on U.S. Highway 20 when her pickup ran onto ice as she rounded a curve and struck a guardrail on the Elkhorn River Bridge.

She was ejected as her truck rolled several times.

The Sheriff's Office says Sholes was taken to an O'Neill hospital and then transferred to a Sioux City hospital, where she died.

