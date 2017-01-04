Driver sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail for role in June's deadly Jackson crash

The driver involved in a deadly crash near Jackson, Nebraska back in June, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail today in Dakota County Court.



45-year old Christopher Cox was sentenced to 975 days in jail after pleading no contest to three counts of vehicular homicide.



Cox will be credited with 209 days served.



Investigators say Cox had three passengers in his car driving, on Highway 20, when he said he swerved to miss a deer.



Cox then drove off the embankment into a creek.



57-year-old-Connie Fauzae and nine-year-old Esparanza Lara were pronounced dead at the scene.



10-year-old Jose Lara was transported by life flight to Mercy Medical where he later died.



Deputies said Cox was able to walk away from the accident.