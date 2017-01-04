Why are we feeling so cold across Siouxland?

An Arctic cold front that moved through Monday has been the driving factor of this bitter cold blast in Siouxland but Arctic high pressure is keeping the cold around. High pressure is continuing to keeps its grasp over much of the Upper Midwest keeping us in a NW flow regime. This sort of flow from the NW pulls much colder air out of Canada. As this area of high pressure moves east, SW flow will take back over and that will allow temps to start moderating. Temperatures will be below average through the weekend but climbing back above average and into the 30s and 40s come the start of next week.