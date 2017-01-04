Bitter cold and maybe some snow for our Hump Day

We're continuing to feel the effects of that Arctic cold front that moved through the Upper Midwest on Monday, today as NW flow pumps more bitter air into the region. Temperatures will be even colder than what they were yesterday around Siouxland with highs only in the teens. Wind chills this morning, especially north where the advisories are in effect, could be as low as 30 below so make sure you bundle up and dress in layers. Winds chills will be staying near 0° or below through the day as well but we will not be as blustery as what we were yesterday. Gusts could still approach 25 mph out of the NW though, while they will only be sustained at about 10-15.

A system will be skirting by to our south giving us a chance of snow tonight with the greatest shot of seeing snow across SW Siouxland. Minor accumulations of an 1" or less are possible in some of our SW neighborhoods. A wind chill advisory will likely be needed again tonight as lows dip towards 0° and wind chills plummet towards 35 below. Highs will be even colder for Thursday with some of us not even making it out of the single digits. Temperatures will be topping out near 10° under partly cloudy skies. High pressure continues to hold strong through the weekend with pleasant and tranquil conditions expected. Temperatures will begin to moderate some Friday as SW flow takes back over and then once again into the latter half of the weekend through Tuesday allowing highs to get back into the 30s to near 40.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer