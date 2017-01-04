Experts are warning against routine cleaning of your earwax is u - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Experts are warning against routine cleaning of your earwax is unnecessary and could even be dangerous

Posted:
(NBC News) -

People use all sorts of things to clean out their ears: Cotton swabs, hair pins, even pencils.

Experts say that's not only dangerous, it's usually unnecessary.

Many people are compelled to clean their ears as part of their usual bathing routine, but earwax is not dirty.  It's actually a healthy thing, guarding your inner ear against dirt and other small particles.  It also has antibacterial properties and may help protect against infections.

Experts with the American Academy of Otolaryngology say cleaning ears out too much can cause major problems.

"It's quite easy to abrate or scratch the skin in the ear canal, which can lead to a pretty nasty infection," explains Dr. Seth Schwartz. "There's also a risk that you can actually rupture or penetrate the eardrum, which can lead to really terrible problems as far as hearing and balance issues."

It is possible that earwax can build up too much, causing slight hearing loss or even dizziness.  In those cases, it's best to see a doctor.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.