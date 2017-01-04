Kmart store closing in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kmart store closing in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

According to a Sears Holdings news release, the Kmart store in Sioux City is listed among other stores set to close in March.

It was announced Wednesday that 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores will be set to close.

Most of the stores, which include both Kmart and Sears stores across the country, will close at the end of March. That includes the Sioux City Kmart.

Liquidation sales begin as early as Friday at all of the stores that are set to close.

Severance packages will be offered to employees laid off as a result of the closures. They will also have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Kmart and Sears locations, nationwide.

See the full list here: http://searsholdings.com/docs/010417_store_closing_list.pdf

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.