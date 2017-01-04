Kmart store closing in Sioux City

According to a Sears Holdings news release, the Kmart store in Sioux City is listed among other stores set to close in March.

It was announced Wednesday that 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores will be set to close.

Most of the stores, which include both Kmart and Sears stores across the country, will close at the end of March. That includes the Sioux City Kmart.

Liquidation sales begin as early as Friday at all of the stores that are set to close.

Severance packages will be offered to employees laid off as a result of the closures. They will also have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Kmart and Sears locations, nationwide.

See the full list here: http://searsholdings.com/docs/010417_store_closing_list.pdf