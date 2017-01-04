Nebraska lawmakers kick off 2017 legislative session Wednesday

The first day of Nebraska's 2017 legislative session kicked off Wednesday morning and is officially wrapped up for the day.



The Unicameral faces major issues and a huge spending gap this session.



There's a projected $900 million shortfall that is expected to dominate the 90-day legislative session.

Wednesday, 17 new members were sworn in once the morning kicked off.



After that, lawmakers elected Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk as their new speaker.



Scheer was elected by secret ballot with a 27-22 vote.



KTIV's Tiffany Lane spoke with him about his new role in the legislature that he says he is looking forward to. Senator Scheer isn't the only Siouxland lawmaker taking on a new role in the legislature this session.



Senator Lydia Brasch of Bancroft was elected as chair of the agriculture committee and first-time Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston as chair of the business and labor committee.



And Senator Tyson Larson of O'Neill was elected as chair of the general affairs committee once again.



With the session finally underway and a large deficit to tackle, the lawmakers shared their focuses with us for the next 90 days.



On KTIV News 4 at 6, hear from legislators about which areas they will be putting most of their efforts.