Hawkeyes already looking ahead to 2017 season

No team likes to end their season with a loss. The Hawkeyes wrapped up their campaign with a loss in the Outback Bowl on Monday. It was the fifth straight bowl loss for Iowa. It also dropped coach Kirk Ferentz' bowl record to 6-8 all-time.

Iowa lost to Florida 30-3, giving up 30 unanswered points. The Gators out-gained the Hawks by over 100 yards and scored 13 points off turnovers. Quarterback C.J. Beathard injured his hamstring and threw three interceptions as Florida outscored Iowa 20 to nothing in the second half.

Iowa finishes the season at 8 and 5 and the seniors end their careers without a bowl win. The last five bowl losses have come by an average of 19 points.

"It's going to be a big goal for next season already, coming into the bowl game, the last game of the season, trying to end it right," said linebacker Josie Jewell. "Just coming in we need to be ready for next year already. We need to have some guys stay focused and be able to step up."

"I thought our plan was good. I thought our game plan was good," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "There were just some things we didn't execute and those little details mean a great deal to us. They're just really important for us. I think we have a good football team and I'm just very proud of them."

Iowa's last bowl win was in the 2010 Insight Bowl against Missouri. The Hawkeyes open the 2017 season at home against Wyoming on September 2.