Local students raise money to help animals at Siouxland Humane Society, Noah's Hope

Sioux City's Leeds Elementary School kicked off its "House Fundraising Program.

Most of these Leeds Elementary School children said they have a pet. This month the school is helping pets as part of their special fundraising effort.

"I don't think it is right for dogs to be abused and it's very sad that they get hurt from their owners and I think we need to help them." said 5th grader Valerie Hernandez. 4th grader Braydon Verzani adds, "We help animals that have been abused or couldn't be taken care of and we help to try and get them new homes."

Leeds Elementary has instituted a program where children, and teachers, spin a wheel and join one of four a fundraising "teams." Each team has one month to raise money for their chosen organization. For January, that team is "Team Brilliant".

They are helping Noah's Hope Animal Rescue Rescue, and the Siouxland Humane Society. A perfect fit, for these students. "Kids at this age can connect with that, they can connect that feeling of care and support for someone other than themselves," said Leeds Elementary School Principal, Angela Bemus.

All of all money raised by "Team Brilliant" will go to the two pet rescue organizations. Money that will be used for things like helping Madison, the dog, with her upcoming hernia surgery.

"Sometimes we have animals come in who are special needs and they might have to go in for emergency surgery, some have special diets, so for a non-profit organization, this helps out a lot." said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

In the upcoming months, Leeds Elementary will be doing fundraisers for the The Sioux City Gospel Mission, Leeds Community, and the American Cancer Society.