Snow being added to Siouxland's cold

***Wind Chill Advisory for northern Siouxland until 10 am Thursday***

The day started cold with very little warming taking place during the day leaving the majority of highs in Siouxland in the single digits.

Now some light snow is being added to the cold weather as a small system moves through the Midwest.

While Sioux City will have a chance of a little light snow, most accumulations will be south of the city with places like Norfolk seeing from a dusting to half an inch.

This system moves southeast of here by Thursday morning and with a 10 to 15 mph wind those wind chills will again be a factor with northern Siouxland in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am Thursday.

It's going to be very cold again tomorrow with highs only getting to about 10 degrees at best.

Friday and Saturday will be a little warmer with highs nearing 20 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Better warming moves in from Sunday to Monday as highs will move from the 20s into the 30s.

Tuesday gives us a slight chance of a light mix as highs by that time will be in the mid to upper 30s.