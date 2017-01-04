Memory of Sioux City man lost to cancer lives on through fuzzy friends

The family of a man who passed away from cancer in 2014 is carrying on his memory by helping others who are in the same difficult situation.

Mike Ruehle lost a 12-year battle with cancer nearly three years ago.

The family would call Ruehle "Bear" and in his memory are giving stuffed animals to children with cancer and other diseases.

The Ruehle family started the drive in 2014 and collected 600 bears.

Now in its 4th consecutive year, the memorial only continues to grow--especially in the hearts of Mike's family.

"It's been great to continue on. It's absolutely awesome when you see the little kids get a stuffed animal that means so much to them," said Mike's son, Rhett Ruehle.

"But in addition, it really means a lot when we do it each year and people comment, 'oh, I'm really glad you're doing it again, this year.' It's so nice to keep his legacy alive. I think he would absolutely love it. He wouldn't want it any other way."

To date, the Ruehle's say that more than 1,400 bears have been donated.

The Ruehle's will be providing bears not only to hospitals but also to local families who contact them.

If you would like to make a donation, bears and any other stuffed animals can be dropped off at any one of these locations by the 31st of January:

iHeartMedia Studios (1113 Nebraska St.)

Ruehle Family Chiropractic (3215 Gordon Dr.)

Siouxland Center for Active Generations (313 Cook St.)

Any Siouxland area Security National Bank branch