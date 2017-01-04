Making sure your engine starts in the winter

With frigid temperatures in Siouxland, getting your car to start in this winter weather can sometimes be a challenge.

If your car has trouble turning over in cold weather, you might want to consider getting an Engine Block Heater. There are a few different kinds available. There are "magnetic" models, there are "lower radiator hose heaters" and what are called "frost plus" heaters.

While older model cars use them most, some new cars can, too.

"The main purpose for all three heaters is that it makes your engine warmer and when it is warmer your starter doesn't have to work as hard so your engine turns over easier and it puts less stress on your battery, it gives you a longer batter life in the wintertime," says Mark Nelson, Advance Auto Parts.

The engine block heaters can also extend your engine life. they range from $30 to $70 dollars and can be purchased at most auto supply stores.