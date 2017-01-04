PREVIOUS STORY: Outcome of sheriff's sale could mean closure of Sioux City's Plaza Bowl bowling alley

"Kind of a lump in the throat and everything to see what's going on going on," said Plaza Bowl Manager Peter Strom.

Plaza Bowl on Hamilton Drive in Sioux City is up for auction Thursday morning at the Woodbury County Sheriff's Sale.

The building that houses the bowling alley and One Eyed Jack's Bar and Grill is on sale after it foreclosed back in October.

Whoever buys the property can do with it what they please.

"Who knows?" said Strom. "It's an open auction, so hopefully it will become a bowling alley again. It may not."

For the time being, Plaza Bowl is one of the last remaining bowling alleys in Sioux City.

The lone lanes left standing is Rush Lanes in Singing Hills.

"Everybody bowled at one time or another, and now we're down to what? None," said long-time bowler, Carol McFee.

Whatever happens Thursday morning, whether Plaza Bowl is spared or bowled over, the cherished moments left from its fifty-plus-history won't be left in the gutter.

"Beating my friends and getting a 200 were great memories and we just had a fantastic time here," said 10-year bowler, Ryan Ross.

"I'm going to miss it. Going to miss it real good," said Strom. "A lot of the people, they're more than just bowlers. It's a big family."

Nothing will stop the Plaza Bowl family from doing what it loves.

"We may just have to set up pins in the street," said McFee.

The auction is Thursday at 10 a.m. in the first floor lobby at the Woodbury County Courthouse.