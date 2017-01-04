Iowa Representative Steve King reacts to latest on Obamacare in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Representative Steve King reacts to latest on Obamacare in Congress

Iowa Representative Steve King introduced legislation to appeal the Affordable Care Act as the 115th Congress convened on Tuesday.

King's proposal repeals all the rules and regulations in Obamacare.

It's the same plan he introduced back in March of 2010 after the law took effect.

He says Republicans should first pass the appeal, then look for a replacement.

"Let's march down the path and have single pieces of reform.  Then make our case before the American people; have the debate and win the debate.  And, then win the vote so everyone can see what's going on." 

King wants full deductibility for health care plus an update for health savings accounts.
 

